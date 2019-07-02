Investigation finds Hamburg woman died of natural causes 69 News 69 News 69 News 69 News

A nearly three-month investigation has determined that foul play was not involved in the death of a Hamburg woman.

The Berks County coroner announced Tuesday that the 63-year-old woman died of natural causes prior to her being found inside her unit at the Wyndcliffe House Apartments on Chestnut Street on April 16.

The coroner, borough police, and detectives with the district attorney's office responded to the scene and initially investigated her death as possibly being suspicious.