Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
READING, Pa. - The on-scene investigation of a fire and hazmat incident in Reading last month is just now getting underway.
The city's fire marshal and other investigators returned Tuesday to the scene of the incident at North Front and Washington streets.
The fire broke inside a cosmetics company on July 30. It took awhile before anyone could enter the building, because officials said they had to make sure they wouldn't be exposed to dangerous chemicals.
"That took some time," said Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal. "There was some air quality testing and some back and forth between the officers from our office to determine that it would be safe for us to enter."
Investigators said they will now try to figure out exactly where and how the fire started.
No one was hurt in the fire, but the company has been closed for nearly a month.
"There was some smoke damage, however, that part is certainly recoverable, but we're very, very thankful that all of our 15 employees got out of the building safely," said Paul Mazzotta, who owns both the building and the company. "Unfortunately, they've been out of work for 28 days, so we're very anxious to get the building back."
Mazzotta credited the building's "sophisticated" smoke-detection system for alerting the employees to evacuate the building quickly and safely and for preventing further damage.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
- Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay
Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe
"How many more of us have to be harassed, bullied, assaulted, and raped before real accountability is enforced?"Read More »
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?
- Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school
- Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe