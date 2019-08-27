Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading

READING, Pa. - The on-scene investigation of a fire and hazmat incident in Reading last month is just now getting underway.

The city's fire marshal and other investigators returned Tuesday to the scene of the incident at North Front and Washington streets.

The fire broke inside a cosmetics company on July 30. It took awhile before anyone could enter the building, because officials said they had to make sure they wouldn't be exposed to dangerous chemicals.

"That took some time," said Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal. "There was some air quality testing and some back and forth between the officers from our office to determine that it would be safe for us to enter."

Investigators said they will now try to figure out exactly where and how the fire started.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the company has been closed for nearly a month.

"There was some smoke damage, however, that part is certainly recoverable, but we're very, very thankful that all of our 15 employees got out of the building safely," said Paul Mazzotta, who owns both the building and the company. "Unfortunately, they've been out of work for 28 days, so we're very anxious to get the building back."

Mazzotta credited the building's "sophisticated" smoke-detection system for alerting the employees to evacuate the building quickly and safely and for preventing further damage.