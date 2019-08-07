Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame
READING, Pa. - For former Phillies superstar shortstop Jimmy Rollins, whose racked up multiple accolades, including a World Series title, Reading served as the starting point.
"This was the launching pad for me," Rollins said. "I felt that way, I was going from Reading to the big league."
Fans lined up hours before game time to see Rollins and show their appreciation.
"Jimmy, besides being a class guy, he was a heck of a ball player," Joe Starkey of Philadelphia said.
Rollins' best includes multiple Gold Gloves, 3 All-Star appearances and a 2008 World Series.
"For people that want to honor you, it means you've done something memorable or made an impact in some sort of way," Rollins said. "It's definitely an honor."
Rollins follows former teammate Ryan Howard into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame. Rollins reflected on his time in 1999 with the Phillies Double A affiliate.
"Almost like you're playing little league but with higher stakes," Rollins said.
Now Rollins has risen to the highest honor at the ballpark for giving fans an illustrious career they won't soon forget.
"Thank you all," Rollins said. "Thank you to the Reading Phillies."
