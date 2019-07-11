John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors
Tribute night to support Darren Daulton Foundation
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils' return to Baseballtown on Thursday promises to be an emotional night for many of those in attendance.
The R-Phils will honor cancer survivors and those battling the disease during their annual Cancer Awareness Night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Joining the team for its tribute will be former Philadelphia Phillies all-star and current broadcaster John Kruk, who will be appearing in support of the Darren Daulton Foundation.
The foundation, formed by the late Phillies catcher and his wife after his diagnosis with glioblastoma in 2013, provides financial support to families that are experiencing challenges due to treatment of a malignant primary brain tumor diagnosis.
Kruk, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1994, will sign free autographs, and the first 2,000 adults who pass through the gates will be given a John Kruk "fightin' cancer" bobblehead, courtesy of the Roland Rick Stock law firm.
"This is our second year sponsoring this type of event and this cause holds special meaning for the entire firm," said Charles Rick, a partner in the law firm. "We are, unfortunately, all touched by cancer in some way and for many of us it is very personal. One of our own attorneys is a four-time cancer survivor."
Two of Daulton's other teammates -- Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene -- will also appear in support of the Darren Daulton Foundation and will take part in the free autograph session.
In addition, fans can bid on a variety of items, including a foursome in the Darren Daulton Foundation's golf outing, an opportunity to guest bartend with a former Phillies player at Chickie & Pete's on October 13, and baseballs signed by Kruk, Greene, and Morandini.
The Fightins (53-35) return from their all-star break to take on the Trenton Thunder (46-39). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
