Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
Jesse Hill to be sentenced August 5
READING, Pa. - A Berks County man is facing the rest of his life behind bars.
A jury on Wednesday convicted Jesse Hill of first-degree murder for killing another man in Reading last year.
Hill was arrested a week after police said he fatally stabbed Luis J. Figueroa in the 500 block of Franklin Street on May 9, 2018.
Hill, 40, will be formally sentenced on August 5.
