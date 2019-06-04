Kayakers stop in Berks during 21st Schuylkill River Sojourn

ROBESON TWP., Pa. - Dozens of kayakers paddled along the Schuylkill River on Monday, setting up camp for the night at Allegheny Aqueduct Historical Park in Robeson Township. It was day-three of a week-long adventure.

"This experience attracts the coolest group of folks," said Matt Stan, lead guide with Bad Adventures.

Stan is guiding the annual Schuylkill River Sojourn, a 112-mile journey down the river, starting in the Schuylkill Haven area and ending a week later in Philadelphia.

"The Schuylkill River Sojourn just unites a community," Stan said. "They have amazing programs. It brings people to a resource that so many people care about and it draws attention to the river."

That's the goal, to raise awareness. The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area organizes the event, which has been held annually for more than two decades.

"Our first sojourn was 13 people. It's now grown after some 21 years to numbers in the (200-250) range," said Bob Folwell, trails project manager for Schuylkill River Greenways.

The paddlers spend the day out on the river and then set up tents at night. Many call it summer camp for adults.

"I've made great friends over the years," kayaker Suzanne Muench said.

"The bonding is just like you had when you were a kid in summer camp, so it's really unique," kayaker Doug Chapman said.

Chapman is from West Chester, but now lives in Switzerland. He flies back every year for the sojourn.

"It's just great to see everybody come together, especially now with everybody so divided and on the river everyone is together and united," Chapman said.

The paddle party is also an educational experience, teaching the kayakers the history of the Schuylkill.

"It's called the hidden river for a reason. It's because a lot of people really don't understand it's there," Folwell said.

From boating to bonding, it's an experience many look forward to every year.

The sojourn ends on Friday in Philadelphia.