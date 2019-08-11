Ketchup or Vinegar: Crowds flock to French Fry Festival in West Reading
READING, Pa. - Ketchup or vinegar? That was the big question in West Reading on Saturday.
Fry vendors packed Sixth Avenue to bring their best version of the famous side dish at the West Reading French Fry Festival.
Options included duck fat fries, hoppy fries and of course dessert-takes on spuds.
