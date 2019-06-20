KU signs dual enrollment agreements with 3 Berks districts
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University has entered into a dual enrollment agreement with three of Berks County's school districts.
KU president Kenneth Hawkinson signed the agreement with the superintendents of the Antietam and Brandywine Heights Area school districts and the principal of Fleetwood Area High School.
The partnership will allow high school students to enroll in off-campus courses as non-degree students at Kutztown University for a discounted tuition rate.
"We're very excited about these agreements, as they will give participating students a head-start into college," Hawkinson said. "From our prominence in the arts, to our AACSB-accredited business school, to our excellence in the sciences, our comprehensive teacher-education program, our progressive general education and the strength of all of our programs, Kutztown University truly has an area of study for nearly everyone."
The agreements will also allow select students to enroll as non-degree students in on-campus courses during both the academic year and the summer, as space allows.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Storms cause problems across Berks County
The storms hit Wyomissing and West Reading especially hard and also caused problems out at Blue Marsh Lake.Read More »
- Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading
- Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls
- KU signs dual enrollment agreements with 3 Berks districts
- KU, RACC agreement with SAM to benefit social work students
- Greater Reading Chamber: Economic development looking up
- WEEU to stay on air; license bought by Twilight Broadcasting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say
- 1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township
- Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls
- Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- 30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
- Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
- Storms cause problems across Berks County
- Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading
- Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
- Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction