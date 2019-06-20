KU signs dual enrollment agreements with 3 Berks districts Kutztown University L to R, back row: Kenneth Hawkinson, KU's president; Anne Zayaitz, KU;s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Front row: Stephen Herman, principal of Fleetwood Area High School; Andrew Potteiger, superintendent of Brandywine Heights Area School District; Jeffrey Boyer, superintendent of Antietam School District. [ + - ] Kutztown University Kutztown University President Kenneth Hawkinson [ + - ] Kutztown University L to R, back row: Kenneth Hawkinson, KU's president; Anne Zayaitz, KU;s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Front row: Stephen Herman, principal of Fleetwood Area High School; Andrew Potteiger, superintendent of Brandywine Heights Area School District; Jeffrey Boyer, superintendent of Antietam School District. [ + - ] Kutztown University Kutztown University President Kenneth Hawkinson [ + - ]

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University has entered into a dual enrollment agreement with three of Berks County's school districts.

KU president Kenneth Hawkinson signed the agreement with the superintendents of the Antietam and Brandywine Heights Area school districts and the principal of Fleetwood Area High School.

The partnership will allow high school students to enroll in off-campus courses as non-degree students at Kutztown University for a discounted tuition rate.

"We're very excited about these agreements, as they will give participating students a head-start into college," Hawkinson said. "From our prominence in the arts, to our AACSB-accredited business school, to our excellence in the sciences, our comprehensive teacher-education program, our progressive general education and the strength of all of our programs, Kutztown University truly has an area of study for nearly everyone."

The agreements will also allow select students to enroll as non-degree students in on-campus courses during both the academic year and the summer, as space allows.