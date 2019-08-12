Kutztown Fair opens its gates for the 148th time

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The gates just opened for this year's Kutztown Fair.

Visitors will find food, rides, games and plenty of entertainment. One new exhibit is getting a lot of attention.

The Kutztown Fair is in its 148th year. Fair president Ron Miller says the week-long event is a tradition in the area.

"We've been getting ready for about three weeks as far as here on the grounds there's a lot of preparation," he said.

A lot of preparation to set up the fairgrounds, with the midway rides and games, but also a lot of preparation to set up the new exhibits, like Bearadise Ranch.

This year there are six brown bears at the fair. You can catch them hanging out, swimming and performing at two shows every night.

Bearadise Ranch is in Florida, but owner Monica Welde says the animals are excited to spend the week in Pennsylvania.

"The success of our show and exhibit is the relationship we show with our bears," Welde said.

The Kutztown Fair runs through Saturday.

Monday night is Senior Citizen night, where anyone over 65 gets in for just $5..If you're under 36 inches you get in for free every day.