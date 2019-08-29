Kutztown to roll out pay-to-park system

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Dust off those quarters. You'll need them, or a credit card, to park in Kutztown.

"I'm not too happy about it," said Jessica Smith, a pizza delivery driver in Kutztown.

"I feel like it's one of those things where it shouldn't be necessary around here," said Boyd Lenich, a Kutztown resident.

Borough council approved a paid parking measure which will start in late September or early October.

Kiosks are already being installed. Parking will cost 25 cents every 15 minutes, and your first 15 minutes are free. If you park on Main Street, you'll need to adhere to a two-hour limit, but in the South Whiteoak lot, you can park all day if you're willing to pay for it. Kiosks take both coins and cards.

"I don't think they're going to be too happy to pay to park when they go in and pay to eat," said Smith.

From pizza delivery drivers, to record store owners, like Chris Holt at Young Ones Records on South Whiteoak Street, some are worried the change will scare away customers.

Holt says he might even be scared away from doing business in Kutztown.

"Every single customer who's seen it commented on it and said they weren't going to pay to shop here," Holt said.

Borough officials say the kiosks will solve problems for drivers. They say people no longer have to worry about getting a ticket if they park for more than two hours in the lots off of Main Street.

They also say the rate of 25 cents every 15 minutes shouldn't be too burdensome.