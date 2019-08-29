Kutztown to roll out pay-to-park system
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Dust off those quarters. You'll need them, or a credit card, to park in Kutztown.
"I'm not too happy about it," said Jessica Smith, a pizza delivery driver in Kutztown.
"I feel like it's one of those things where it shouldn't be necessary around here," said Boyd Lenich, a Kutztown resident.
Borough council approved a paid parking measure which will start in late September or early October.
Kiosks are already being installed. Parking will cost 25 cents every 15 minutes, and your first 15 minutes are free. If you park on Main Street, you'll need to adhere to a two-hour limit, but in the South Whiteoak lot, you can park all day if you're willing to pay for it. Kiosks take both coins and cards.
"I don't think they're going to be too happy to pay to park when they go in and pay to eat," said Smith.
From pizza delivery drivers, to record store owners, like Chris Holt at Young Ones Records on South Whiteoak Street, some are worried the change will scare away customers.
Holt says he might even be scared away from doing business in Kutztown.
"Every single customer who's seen it commented on it and said they weren't going to pay to shop here," Holt said.
Borough officials say the kiosks will solve problems for drivers. They say people no longer have to worry about getting a ticket if they park for more than two hours in the lots off of Main Street.
They also say the rate of 25 cents every 15 minutes shouldn't be too burdensome.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
A man from the Easton area is accused of driving a tractor-trailer through Berks County while under the influence of drugs.Read More »
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township
- R-Phils salute the fans during final home game of regular season
- Berks authorities arrest 6 in 'Operation Drug Roundup'
- Former Reading mayor convicted in pay-to-play scheme calling for prison sentence to be reduced
- School bus stop shelter packed with trash sparks investigation
- Kutztown to roll out pay-to-park system
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Updated If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose
- Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township