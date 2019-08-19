Kutztown U. sets series of academic year kickoff events

Amanda VanAllen/69 News

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Summer break is quickly coming to an end for thousands of students around the region.

Kutztown University announced Monday a schedule of back-to-school events to kick off the 2019-20 academic year.

Festivities will get underway at 9 a.m. Friday, with a faculty and staff convocation and celebration inside Schaeffer Auditorium.

The event will include the introduction of new employees; the announcement of the employee and coaches of the year; and updates on admissions, the enrollment management plan, and the construction of the nearby Hampton Inn hotel.

The program will culminate with the presentation of the Arthur and Isabel Wiesenberger Award for Excellence in Teaching.

University President Kenneth S. Hawkinson will close the event with the delivery of his State of the University address.

Saturday will be move-in day for KU's new students. The university will welcome to campus approximately 1,400 freshmen and transfer students. Hundreds of volunteers from the campus and surrounding community will be on hand to help them move into the campus residence halls.

On Sunday, Hawkinson and other university leaders and alumni will address the Class of 2023 during an opening convocation at the O'Pake Fieldhouse. It's set to start at 2 p.m.

Classes at KU will begin next Monday.