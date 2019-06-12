Kutztown University graduate dives deep for marine research
A Kutztown University graduate is going well beyond the classroom to advance her education and expertise in the field of earth sciences.
Sarah Moriarty, a Topton native who majored in marine science/oceanography and geology at K.U., recently stepped aboard Alvin, a three-person submersible, and completed a deep dive in the Pacific Ocean.
Moriarty is currently working on her master's degree in the earth sciences department at Memorial University of Newfoundland.
Moriarty and John. W. Jamieson, an assistant professor of earth sciences, will examine pieces of inactive black smoker chimney sulfides they retrieved from 9 North, a region of hydrothermal vents on the East Pacific Rise, more than 550 miles off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico.
They will use radioisotope techniques to determine the age of the sulfides, which will help their Hot2ColdVents colleagues figure out how microbial communities among vents evolve with time.
Hot2Cold Vents is an interdisciplinary effort involving Memorial University and several other schools, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which operates Alvin.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 78 in Berks County.Read More »
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts
- Kutztown University graduate dives deep for marine research
- Berks Book Bonanza to stop accepting donations a week early
- Taylor Swift, Katy Perry seem to squash years-long feud
- Police: Boyertown-area man dies after high-speed crash
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Updated Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Updated Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Updated IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
- Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
- Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun