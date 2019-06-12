Kutztown University graduate dives deep for marine research

A Kutztown University graduate is going well beyond the classroom to advance her education and expertise in the field of earth sciences.

Sarah Moriarty, a Topton native who majored in marine science/oceanography and geology at K.U., recently stepped aboard Alvin, a three-person submersible, and completed a deep dive in the Pacific Ocean.

Moriarty is currently working on her master's degree in the earth sciences department at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Moriarty and John. W. Jamieson, an assistant professor of earth sciences, will examine pieces of inactive black smoker chimney sulfides they retrieved from 9 North, a region of hydrothermal vents on the East Pacific Rise, more than 550 miles off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico.

They will use radioisotope techniques to determine the age of the sulfides, which will help their Hot2ColdVents colleagues figure out how microbial communities among vents evolve with time.

Hot2Cold Vents is an interdisciplinary effort involving Memorial University and several other schools, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which operates Alvin.