Berks

Kutztown University: New website improves user experience

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A campus-wide project that took two years to complete has resulted in a new website for Kutztown University.

KU announced Tuesday the launch of a refreshed kutztown.edu, which incorporates the university's newly-developed brand and features a responsive design that is mobile-friendly across all browsers.

The new website streamlines content with the use of accordions that can be expanded and contracted by the user, KU officials said. It also features an expanded use of photo galleries along with image carousels that allow users to scroll through masthead images and videos.

"This is the culmination of a presidential initiative; one of the first things Dr. [Kenneth] Hawkinson requested when he came here was to redesign the website," said Josh Leiboff, KU's director of web and digital media. "The way we did it was to bring the website into the modern age of technology and make it responsive and mobile friendly. We've made it better for students, prospective students or any other user to use and we did so in a way that allows us to continue to build upon it and make it easier to use."

One of the redesign's primary goals, Leiboff said, was to help guide prospective students, as well as current students who are undeclared, through the process of selecting the right major. To accomplish that, the team developed a program finder that allows students to search by categories and interests, as well as by all majors, minors and programs at the undergraduate and graduate/doctoral levels.

Another feature of the new website -- called K YOU, a play on the KU acronym -- is a gold button on the top of every page that opens to show D2L, email and MyKU links, three of the applications used most by students and employees.

"No longer will students need to go to a certain page to find the links for these high-traffic applications," Leiboff said. "They can get to them from anywhere on the site."

Several areas of the university worked together to develop the new website, with all the work being done by an in-house development team, Leiboff said. Their work was guided in part by student focus groups and a committee that included faculty and staff members.

"Many times, schools will outsource the heavy lifting of development and design; but because we developed the website here, we have a better understanding and ability to keep it up-to-date as things change," Leiboff said. "We can react to any issues much quicker and focus on providing a great user experience."

While the new website is up and running, the development team's work isn't done. Future additions and updates could include user customization in the K YOU area of the site and a "people search," officials said. The team also plans to monitor the data, maps, and search engine optimization and use the information to enhance the site.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:41 PM

  • S 5 mph
  • 26°
  • 76%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start

Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start

World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game

World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game

Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant

Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant

4 volunteer fire companies receive state grants

4 volunteer fire companies receive state grants

Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 killed in North Carolina crash

Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 killed in North Carolina crash

Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township

Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township

Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure

Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure

State constables working for Mariner East pipeline arrested

State constables working for Mariner East pipeline arrested

Rough patch reported by Enersys
Image License MGN Image

Rough patch reported by Enersys

Boil water advisory remains in effect for Exeter Twp.
iStock/Elenathewise

Boil water advisory remains in effect for Exeter Twp.

Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence

Gov. Wolf calls on lawmakers to take action to reduce gun violence

Homeowners in Caernarvon Township still cleaning up from May tornado

Homeowners in Caernarvon Township still cleaning up from May tornado

Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother

Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother

Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value

Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value

Family: Hearts

Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting

Missing mother, baby found in New York
69 News

Missing mother, baby found in New York

BARTA postponing route, schedule changes
69 News

BARTA postponing route, schedule changes

2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading

2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading

Boil water advisory in effect for around 5,000 Exeter Township residents
69 News

Boil water advisory in effect for around 5,000 Exeter Township residents

State investigators release information in 1977 John Doe case

State investigators release information in 1977 John Doe case

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter
69 News

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter

State police investigating Berks County vandalism spree

State police investigating Berks County vandalism spree

Berks man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire case

Berks man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire case

Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame

Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame

Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County

Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County

PHOTOS: National Night Out 2019 in Berks County
Julia Rose | 69 News

PHOTOS: National Night Out 2019 in Berks County

Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash

Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash

PHOTOS: Jimmy Rollins Baseballtown HOF induction
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: Jimmy Rollins Baseballtown HOF induction

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed

2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut

2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut

Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out

Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out

PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fair
Julia Rose | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fair

Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline

Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline

Swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens
69 News

Swim beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens

Berks County woman injured in North Carolina crash in critical condition

Berks County woman injured in North Carolina crash in critical condition

Search continues for woman, baby reported missing in Philadelphia

Search continues for woman, baby reported missing in Philadelphia

Community remembers Exeter father, son killed in crash in North Carolina

Community remembers Exeter father, son killed in crash in North Carolina

Driver in deadly I-78 crash headed to trial

Driver in deadly I-78 crash headed to trial

Father and son from Reading area killed in North Carolina crash

Father and son from Reading area killed in North Carolina crash

Domestic terrorism attacks on the rise

Domestic terrorism attacks on the rise

Central Berks PD hope to use private surveillance in crime fighting

Central Berks PD hope to use private surveillance in crime fighting

Body exhumed in Berks County as part of missing person cases

Body exhumed in Berks County as part of missing person cases

Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing death in Reading

Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing death in Reading

Bohm blasts off again for the Fightins walk-off win

Bohm blasts off again for the Fightins walk-off win

Kutztown Community Library celebrates 70th anniversary

Kutztown Community Library celebrates 70th anniversary

Missing, endangered child may be Allentown, Reading
69 News

Missing, endangered child may be Allentown, Reading

Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business

Reading Radsport Festival expected to bring in extra business

Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper

Berks family says baby died in inclined sleeper

New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids

New law aims to make college affordable for foster kids

Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading

Police searching for burglary suspect in Reading, West Reading