Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni

Amanda VanAllen/69 News

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - While they've already earned their degree, Kutztown University graduates have a lifetime of learning ahead of them.

The university announced Monday that it has teamed up with the Kutztown University Foundation to offer free online classes for KU alumni, starting with the fall semester in August.

"These classes provide an excellent opportunity for our alumni to keep actively learning and engaging with their alma mater," said Alex Ogeka, the foundation's executive director. "A variety of topics will be offered each semester to reach a wide cross-section of our graduates."

Classes being offered in the fall are Ten Secrets to Great Project Management and The Secret Lives of Food.

The classes may not be used toward a degree program at KU, but they will appear on the student's transcript. Classes will be graded on a pass/fail basis.