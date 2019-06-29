Lanternfly nymphs prepping to morph into more destructive phase

WEST READING, Pa. - Spotted lanternflies are about to get a bit easier to spot as they morph into the next, more destructive phase.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is urging folks to keep doing their part to wipe out the invasive spotted lanternfly, the invasive insect that damages crops in the region.

"These yellow things on the trees were filled last year it was full with lanternflies," said West Reading resident Arthur Purcell.

Since first making it to Berks County in 2014 the bug has now spread to 14 counties in the state.

"We actually bought a salt gun and started shooting them every day we were out here for at least half an hour killing hundreds of them," said Kimberly Jablonski of West Reading.

After hatching, the bugs are in the first nymph phase and are white and black.Typically, starting in July, they enter the second nymph stage, where they are red and black. That's when they get more destructive, decimating vineyards, orchards, and certain plants and trees.

A lot of folks are upping the fight against lanternflies. West Reading borough representatives said they really have to fight because they have multiple 100-year-old trees, and they can't let the bugs destroy them.

"Our borough crews are the best so keep it up," Jablonski said.

West Reading public works started with preventative measures scraping off egg masses before the bugs hatched. Many say that made a major difference.

"I don't think I've seen one this year yet," Purcell said.

While some areas are seeing a drop in lanternflies, officials say it's important to keep fighting them off.