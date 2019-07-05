Large crowd joins RSO for 'Star-Spangled Spectacular'

BERN TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people enjoyed a patriotic celebration in Bern Township on Thursday.

The sounds of the Reading Symphony Orchestra filled the air outside EnerSys' world headquarters on Route 183 for the RSO's annual "Star-Spangled Spectacular."

The orchestra performed a selection of patriotic tunes, paying tribute to the United States and its military service-members and veterans.

The free concert was followed by a fireworks show.

It's the first time EnerSys has served as a venue for the "Star-Spangled Spectacular."