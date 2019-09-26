Lawsuit against Boyertown School District's transgender policy dropped

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A group of current and former students has dropped its lawsuit against the Boyertown Area School District.

The students sued the district in 2017 over its policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.

They said they were concerned for their privacy. A federal appeals court and lower courts sided with the district, keeping the policy in place.

The Independence Law Center, which represented the students, voluntarily dismissed the case last week. The center said most of the plaintiffs graduated, and it is confident that student privacy will be protected going forward.