Lawsuit against Boyertown School District's transgender policy dropped
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A group of current and former students has dropped its lawsuit against the Boyertown Area School District.
The students sued the district in 2017 over its policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.
They said they were concerned for their privacy. A federal appeals court and lower courts sided with the district, keeping the policy in place.
The Independence Law Center, which represented the students, voluntarily dismissed the case last week. The center said most of the plaintiffs graduated, and it is confident that student privacy will be protected going forward.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
"Chuck was the epitome of a time when editors were editors."Read More »
- PHOTOS: Chuck Gallagher through the years
- WATCH: 2007 story on Chuck Gallagher's retirement from Eagle
- County commissioner counting on Reading School Board's help with 2020 census
- Remembering Chuck Gallagher
- Lawsuit against Boyertown School District's transgender policy dropped
- Reading residents debate fate of Egelman's Dam
Latest From The Newsroom
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Police arrest man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Coroner called to serious crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem
- Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
- Records: Man molests young child, another man assaults him over incident
- One Tank Trip: 'Brushes with Cancer' exhibit
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Northampton County aims to spread the word about suicide prevention
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- CACLV director offers few details on upcoming initiatives