Leinbach: BCRC 'an example of the right way to treat people'

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 01:59 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Is the Berks County Residential Center (BCRC) an example of how immigrants seeking asylum in the United States should be treated, or is it an inhumane facility supporting a failed immigration policy?

That was the debate at Thursday's meeting of the Berks County commissioners following Tuesday's release of a letter by Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt withdrawing his support of the facility due to what Barnhardt calls a drastic change in the "national immigration conversation."

"I am not in agreement with any change to the existing BCRC program," Barnhardt said in his letter. "I do not want victims of immigration raids to be housed at the BCRC. It is NOT a jail and should not be treated as one."

The center, which has been in operation in Bern Township since 2001 under a contract with the federal government, houses undocumented immigrant families while they go through the process of seeking asylum from their country of origin.

"While the BCRC ensures a humane transition period for families regardless of their ultimate asylum ruling," Barnhardt added, "there is a fear that the federal government is changing the immigration landscape in a negative way, and I am not in support of the BCRC and its employees being associated with these extreme changes."

Approximately 10 county residents who attended the meeting thanked Barnhardt for withdrawing his support of the facility.

"We've all seen the pictures on the news, and regardless of how the people in our residential center are treated, this is part of a national disgrace. I don't want my county being part of it," said Risa Marmontello, of Douglassville.

"Berks County is now famous," said Jane Palmer of Wyomissing. "I've been traveling lately, and we are known as the place where we keep refugees detained for extraordinary lengths of time, exceeding the Flores document agreement. As for the million-plus dollars that the county gets, we don't want that money. That's blood money."

Reading city Councilwoman Donna Reed, who is seeking election as one of the county commissioners, said she also supports Barnhardt's decision. She mentioned being at the June 27 county budget meeting, where representatives of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security discussed the potential to expand the facility, including the possible detention of 18- to 23-year-old men. Reed asked the commissioners if that discussion had gone any further.

Christine M. Sadler, the county's solicitor, responded that ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) was not able to provide any details of what it is looking for, so until or unless ICE provides a formal proposal, no further action will be taken by the county.

Commissioner Mark C. Scott said he continues to support the program and the facility for a number of reasons.

"[It is] an important resource involved in the enforcement of federal immigration policy," Scott said, adding that it is also an important source of revenue for the county.

"That activity -- the detention of illegals trespassing into the United States -- is going to take place somewhere," Scott said. "It might as well take place in an otherwise vacant building in Berks County and supply over a million dollars in additional revenue to the county and somewhere around 70 good-paying jobs to county residents."

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach also weighed in on the BCRC, which he said he continues to support.

"I look at this a little bit different than my colleague," Leinbach said, explaining that he does not view the people at the center as "illegals" but as individuals seeking asylum.

Leinbach added that those staying at the center have always been families, and the facility has always been inspected by both the state and federal governments.

"I have been through the facility on numerous occasions. I will reiterate that these families are well taken care of," Leinbach said.

The commissioners' chairman noted that the Berks County Intermediate Unit provides high-tech classrooms for the children, English as a second language for the adults, and a library with books in a variety of languages.

He also said the facility does "abide by the Flores decision, which primarily limited the stay to 20 days."

Leinbach said the BCRC has nothing to do with the current struggle over immigration policy.

"This facility has existed under three different administrations (George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump)," he said. "This facility has been run well. The employees have done a good job."

"I think it is unfair to the people that work there, and it is misrepresenting the facts, to somehow tie this facility to the issues you're seeing currently on the border," Leinbach said. "I am proud of the way those families have been treated. I believe the Berks County Residential Center is an example of the right way to treat people who are seeking asylum in this country versus some of the things that have been seen in other places."

