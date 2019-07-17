Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting

READING, Pa. - The conversation over the future of Berks County's nearly 20-year-old contract with the federal government for the operation of a facility that temporarily houses undocumented immigrants appears to be far from over.

Republican Christian Leinbach, chairman of the Berks County commissioners, told 69 News on Wednesday afternoon that he will wait until the commissioners' weekly meeting on Thursday to weigh in on comments made by fellow Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, a Democrat.

Barnhardt released a letter Tuesday calling for an end to the county's contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for operation of the Berks County Residential Center (BCRC) in Bern Township.

The center, which has been in operation since 2001, houses undocumented immigrant families while they go through the process of seeking asylum from their country of origin.

Barnhardt, the lone Democrat on the three-member board of commissioners, said the number of people being housed at the center is down, and he is concerned about the center's future, fearing it may start being used more like a prison.

Republican Commissioner Mark Scott said he disagrees with Barnhardt's stance and is steadfast in his support of the federal immigration law enforcement efforts. He added that the center in Bern Township is part of those efforts.

Leinbach has joined Scott in supporting the center in the past.

Barnhardt is not the first public official to call for the center's closure. In 2016, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey led more than a dozen of his colleagues in calling on the Obama administration to close the center.

That same year, during a presidential campaign rally in Reading, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont demanded the facility be shut down.