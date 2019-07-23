LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council

READING, Pa. - A few supporters of the LGBTQ community stood outside Reading City Hall on Monday evening before the city council’s meeting, and more attended the meeting proudly waving pride flags.

This follows Mayor Wally Scott’s decision to cancel a gay pride flag-raising at city hall last Monday despite City Council President Jeff Waltman’s attempt to make him change his mind.

Scott reversed that decision today, and the flag is now flying outside of Reading City Hall. Scott did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Ben Renkus, president of Reading Pride Celebration, thanked the council for its support and its attempt to open pride week with a city hall flag-raising in recognition of the LGBTQ community of Reading.

“In 2009, this council accepted to approve the LGBTQ community into the ordinance that protects its citizens in housing and services,” Renkus said. “In 2017, this council adopted not to allow conversion therapy on children in this city. In the 13 years of the Reading Pride Celebration, the city and the government offices have been nothing less than fabulous to work with.”

He added that at this time, the LGBTQ community does not feel supported by the mayor’s office.

“We know what Reading city council’s legacy is,” Renkus said. “Is this the same legacy that the mayor will have concerning the LGBTQ community of Reading?”

Several council members expressed support for the LGBTQ community.

“We did what was right. We need to do whatever we can legislatively (to) empower people to be respected and have their rights respected,” Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

She said the council also needed to speak out when that respect is violated.

“I think that’s what happened last Monday,”Goodman-Hinnershitz said. “This did a lot to educate and to bring together the community.”

“City life is about accepting everybody and working together and finding a space that we can all live in and feel like we’re a part of the city,” Waltman said.

He apologized for what happened and said he hoped the city would learn from it. He added that the council is working on a policy, so they don’t have to worry about something like that happening again.

Not everyone supported the decision to raise the flag at city hall.

“I am very concerned about this flag flying today,” Ricardo Nieves said. “Not because I have ill will towards the group. I just think it is not the right venue.”

He said despite assertions that the Reading Pride Celebration was not a political movement, he had seen evidence that it was.

In other business, the council authorized the execution of a 3-year (beginning the end of this year) Act 47 exit plan. Goodman-Hinnershitz said it was a painful decision to go into Act 47, but it was something that needed to be done. Waltman said he hopes the city can speed up the plan to be out of Act 47 in less than three years.