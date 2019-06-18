Local fairs facing financial challenges
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Fairgrounds in Wayne Township are quiet at the moment, but a nearby fair’s plans for the summer are reverberating with organizers.
“I know that their board is dedicated to … (what) they felt was in the interest of their fair, of their community out of their organization,” Paul Kennedy with the Schuylkill County Fair said.
Organizers of the Reading Fair in Bern Township say they'll be focusing on the agricultural aspect of the fair, temporarily eliminating midway vendors and rides.
Both fairs faced challenges with the weather in 2018.
Organizers say it's important to support local fairs because they contribute to the state's economy. The Schuylkill County Fair starts July 29. The Reading Fair begins Aug. 5.
