Local group calls for end to gun violence after a child is shot in Reading
READING, Pa. - Parents, neighbors, and community leaders gathered to show support for a boy who was shot last week in Reading.
The Berks County chapter of Moms Demand Action met outside Immanuel Church of Christ in Shillington to make care cards for Melvin Parker.
The 11-year-old boy was shot in the face Friday afternoon on West Oley Street after his mom picked him up from getting his hair cut.
"It's awful,” Nicole Bowman of Moms Demand Action said. “Children deserve a safer place than that. He should be outside. It's summer. He should be playing in a playground. He shouldn't be in a hospital right now."
Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman joined supporters at the church.
He said Parker is in a coma at Penn State Children's Hospital. He said the boy is in critical condition.
