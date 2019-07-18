Local H performs at Downtown Alive

READING, Pa. - The band "Local H" entertained fans at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading tonight as part of the Downtown Alive concert series.

The heat and the threat of severe weather forced the show indoors.

Last month's show featuring "A Flock Of Seagulls" was also moved indoors.

The free concerts are usually held on Penn Street. The next Downtown Alive show is Aug. 14.

Prince's former band – The Revolution – will headline that show.