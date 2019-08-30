Local hotel clerk reacts to recent armed robberies in Berks, Lancaster counties
WYOMISSING, Pa. - For hotel worker Pamela Peiffer, recent reported armed robberies of motels in Berks and Lancaster counties have caused her to take action and be more aware.
"Yesterday, I went to get my permit to carry and then I've been locking the office door," Peiffer said.
"I even locked myself out. But yes. I'm gonna watch all four corners."
A colleague of hers at the Quality Inn, in the 600 block of Spring Street in Wyomissing, reported an armed robbery to police in the early morning hours Tuesday and then a similar incident occurred hours later on Wednesday afternoon at the Black Forest Inn on North Reading Road in Adamstown, Lancaster County.
Surveillance footage shows two masked men, one brandishing a firearm, demanding money from the motel clerk.
Police say they're seeing an uptick in such incidents.
"Not often in the Ephrata area but it's becoming increasingly common," said Sgt. Philip Snavely with the Ephrata Police Department.
Now, those commonalities are being explored by police, and area hotel employees are keeping an eye out.
"It's scary, I mean anybody could come in, I work til nine, ten o' clock at night, anybody can come here at nine o' clock, steal the money or jump over the counter," Peiffer said. "I hope they catch the people. Yes I do. I really do."
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ephrata or Wyomissing Police.
