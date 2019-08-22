Logistics center planned for site off Old Route 22 in Bethel
'This is an excellent location'
BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Samsung, Dollar General, and PetSmart will soon have some new neighbors along the busy Interstate 78 corridor in Berks County.
Dermody Properties, a Reno, Nevada-based real estate investment, development, and management firm, announced Thursday that it has acquired 29 acres of land at 9024 Old Route 22 in Bethel Township. The site will serve as the home of LogistiCenter at Midway South.
Already under construction and expected to be completed in late-fall, the 304,000-square-foot building, located across the street from Dermody's existing LogistiCenter at Midway, will be available for lease to manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, and ecommerce companies. It will feature 44 fully-equipped dock doors, a 54-foot by 60-foot loading bay, and 89 trailer stalls, according to developers.
"This is an excellent location and the building attributes make this a desirable site for a company's East Coast distribution center," said Gene Preston, an east region partner for Dermody. "Dermody Properties has been active in this region for decades and we are still committed to investing in Pennsylvania."
The property, located between Interstate 78's Grimes (Exit 15) and Midway (Exit 16) interchanges, offers a one-day truck drive to 36% of the U.S. population and 60% of those living in Canada, officials said.
"Dermody Properties continuously seeks opportunities for investment in outstanding logistics markets such as this one," said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., Dermody's president. "Consistent with this strategy, this property is our most recent investment in an infill logistics market where we have had considerable success serving our customers' needs."
Dermody's announcement comes a little more than two years after the company broke ground on LogistiCenter at Midway, which was then billed as the biggest building in the company's history, at more than one-million square feet. That's large enough to house 18 full-sized football fields.
