Longtime professor leaves legacy at Kutztown University

Ann T. Gundry (left) and 2019 Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies scholarship recipient Kathryn Sauers

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University is celebrating the generosity of a longtime professor and advocate for women.

Ann T. Gundry, a professor emerita and former director of the Kutztown University Women's Center, has presented the university with three gifts, KU announced Wednesday.

One of the gifts, officials said, will provide funding to bring to KU internationally-known speakers whose area of expertise and personal experience are relevant to current topics and have a connection to women and gender initiatives.

"The gift from Dr. Gundry to create the Dr. Constance P. Dent and Dr. Ann T. Gundry Distinguished Speaker Series is a transformative gift that will positively impact our students, faculty and staff," said Anne Zayaitz, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "The funding will enable us to bring distinguished keynote speakers to campus who will educate, enlighten and inspire our students and enhance their overall academic and student life experience."

Gundry also established endowed scholarship funds for women's tennis and to benefit students in KU's Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies program.

All of the gifts were given in memory of Gundry's late spouse, Constance Dent, who was a professor of psychology at KU for more than 30 years. She died in May 2018.

Gundry was a psychology professor at Kutztown for 32 years. Since her retirement in 2004, she has remained an avid supporter of the women's center, women's studies and women's intercollegiate athletics at Kutztown.