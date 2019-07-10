Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
NBA star, Reading native teamed up with PETA
Lonnie Walker is hoping his superstar status will help save the life of at least one dog.
The San Antonio Spurs guard and Reading native teamed up with PETA to demonstrate in dramatic fashion the danger of leaving a dog inside a hot car.
A video released by PETA on Wednesday shows Walker being left inside a car by a friend, who walked away with Walker's beloved dog, Zola, for a brief shopping trip.
"We'll be quick," the friend told Walker.
Twenty minutes pass, as the car's inside temperature soars to 109 degrees, leaving the 6-foot, 5-inch Walker sweating and gasping for air.
The video points out that, since dogs primarily rely on panting instead of sweating to cool themselves, they're at greater risk than humans of suffering from heatstroke.
"If you see a dog alone in a hot car, take down the car's information and contact the dog's guardians," Walker urges in the video. "Or just call the authorities. You could save a life."
A bill signed into law by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last year gives police and other emergency responders the legal authority to force their way inside a vehicle to rescue a dog or cat they believe to be in danger. The officer will have to first make a reasonable effort to find the owner.
Pets aren't the only ones in danger. An average of 37 children die each year after being left unattended in hot cars, according to the National Safety Council.
Walker is the latest in a series of athletes to partner with PETA to promote kindness to animals.
