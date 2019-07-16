Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

HARRISBURG, Pa. - News of Reading Mayor Wally Scott's refusal to fly an LGBTQ pride flag outside City Hall has made its way to the state capital.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman weighed in on the issue on Twitter on Tuesday, a day after Scott, a fellow Democrat, made a last-minute decision to cancel a flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall.

"Calling on Mayor Scott to reconsider," Fetterman tweeted. "Looking forward to attending @ ReadingPride to affirm our administration's strong support for LGBTQIA+ community in PA."

The Reading Pride Celebration is set to take place this Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. in Centre Park.

Also Tuesday, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced plans to file a discrimination complaint against the mayor's office. It issued a statement Monday night, saying "what was supposed to be a proud and historical moment" turned into "a show of blatant, unacceptable discrimination."

Scott told 69 News that he has nothing against the LGBTQ community, but he views displaying the pride flag at City Hall as a "political movement." Scott said he doesn't believe flags should be raised at City Hall for political movements.