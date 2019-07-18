MacDougal out as director of Reading Parking Authority

READING, Pa. - The Reading Parking Authority is suddenly finding itself in search of a new leader.

The RPA announced Thursday that its board of directors and Thomas MacDougal have amicably decided to part ways, with MacDougal no longer serving as the authority's executive director.

"The Board of Directors has already taken action to ensure that the operations of the Reading Parking Authority continue forward without interruption," the RPA said in a statement to 69 News.

The RPA added that the city police department will provide someone to serve as interim executive director until the position can be permanently filled.

MacDougal's tenure comes to an end less than two years after the retired Reading police officer took the job. He was hired in 2017, after a shakeup that included a pair of resignations, including that of Reimundo Encarnacion as executive director.

Since then, the parking authority's board released the findings of a forensic audit that uncovered $30 million in debt, with a majority of it being traced to a refinanced bond approved in 1993; $2 million is the result of unpaid parking tickets.

The RPA has also found itself in disputes over parking arrangements with the Reading Royals and the DoubleTree Hotel.

MacDougal's departure comes while the parking authority is in the midst of a system-wide overhaul of its parking garages. The work includes the replacement of entrance and exit gates and new self-payment kiosks.