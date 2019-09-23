Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Charity helps boy Video

Ethan Pyles, age 17, is learning to cope with his new normal. "It was really hard," Ethan said.

Ethan, of St. Lawrence, was diagnosed with the rare disease, Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy when he was just 6 years old. However, up until last year, he could still walk. "Ethan was walking fantastic and ended up having an accident and falling, and he snapped his knee cap in half," Ethan's mom, Sandra Katzin explained.



It was a devastating blow that restricted Ethan to a wheelchair, and forced him to rely on his mom for everyday tasks like taking a shower.That is until this month, when Ethan received his own personal miracle in the form of a brand new handicap accessible bathroom. It has a sink, built to accommodate his wheelchair, along with a shower that he can use, almost entirely himself. "It's just awesome," Ethan exclaimed.



This bathroom was provided by the Berks County based organization Maddie's Miracles, named in honor of the founder's 21-year-old daughter, who also has a debilitating rare genetic disease called Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome.

"Maddie is severely handicapped tube fed, doesn't talk doesn't walk," co-founder Eric Nordhoy explained, "And the inspiration for starting the charity was really a realization that my wife and I had [about] how difficult life is for families, for the kids, and for the families that take care of them not being able to walk, being tube fed, diaper changed, it's a 24/7 job."



Their mission now, is to give back. They held a Walk-A-Thon at the Exeter Township Senior High School on Sunday. The money they raise goes toward buying equipment and resources for families, like Ethan's, who can't afford it. "That was huge, the biggest thing that anybody could've ever done for us," Katzin said.



While Ethan's life will never fully return back to normal-- he remains both hopeful and thankful. "Even though I can't walk anymore, I think of the good out of the bad," Ethan said. "I don't take much for granted, and a lot of stuff that helps me out, I like to be grateful for."