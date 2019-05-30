Jury: Reading man not guilty in stabbing of 2 teens in 2017

Related story Suspect surrenders in stabbing of 2 teens in Reading

READING, Pa. - A Reading man has been cleared of all charges in the stabbing of two teenagers in the city nearly two years ago.

A Berks County jury found Robert Morfe-Gonzalez not guilty of all charges in the stabbing at a home in the 600 block of North Front Street on June 3, 2017.

Police had said that Morfe-Gonzalez was among as many as nine people who confronted the victims, both of whom survived their injuries.

Another man charged in the attack, Jeremy Ruiz-Lebron, was found guilty in December and sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison.