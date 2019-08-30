Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A man from the Easton area is accused of driving a tractor-trailer through Berks County while under the influence of drugs.
Exeter Township police arrested Brock Claggett yesterday. They said they received multiple reports that he was driving recklessly and swerving on Routes 222 and 422.
Officers stopped Claggett on Route 422 near Lorane Road. Claggett is in the Berks County Jail tonight.
