Man arrested after several years of sexual abuse, DA says

READING, Pa. - A Berks County man is under arrest on rape and related charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Tyler Daniel Lague was arrested Tuesday morning at his apartment in the 1300 block of Pershing Boulevard in Reading.

Lague, 24, stands accused of sexually abusing a girl, now 13, two or three times a week from the time she was in kindergarten through the fourth grade, according to detectives with the district attorney's office.

At the age of 11, the girl reported that Lague offered her money in exchange for sex, detectives said.

In addition to rape, Lague was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors. Bail has not yet been set.