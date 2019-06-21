Man dies after suffering medical event before crash

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A man died after suffering a medical event and crashing in Berks County.

Kevin Smith, 64, was driving on Brownsville Road in Lower Heidelberg Township when his vehicle went off the road and hit several porches shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

The Exeter man was pronounced dead several hours later at the hospital, officials said.

He died from the medical event before the crash, police said.