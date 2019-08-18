Man found to be using ID of deceased Puerto Rico resident to obtain driver's license

CUMRU TWP, Pa. - A Berks County man was caught using the identity of a deceased Puerto Rico resident in order to obtain a Pennsylvania driver's license.

Police said that the suspect was arrested on June 14 for different offenses. When interviewed by police it was revealed that he had been using the identity of a deceased person from Puerto Rico in order to get a state driver's license.

Police discovered that the license was obtained in 2010.

Police said due to the statute of limitations being expired, the suspect will not be prosecuted.

Police said the fraudulent driver's license record will be revoked and canceled.