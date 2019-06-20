Berks

Man in custody after stabbing in Reading

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 09:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:25 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - A 27-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Reading Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North 10th Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim sustained a non life-threatening stab wound in what Police Capt. Paul Reilly said was a domestic-related incident.

