Man in custody after stabbing in Reading
READING, Pa. - A 27-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Reading Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 1000 block of North 10th Street just before 8 p.m.
The victim sustained a non life-threatening stab wound in what Police Capt. Paul Reilly said was a domestic-related incident.
