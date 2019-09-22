Man killed in Reading after stabbing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Reading homicide Video

READING,Pa. - Reading Police responded to the scene of a fatal stabbing that left one man dead in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Hassan Johnson III. Authorities said that Hassan was already dead when they arrived. Johnson sustained stab wounds to his neck and abdomen area, according to police.

Moments later, police officers arrived at a house on the 200 block of South Third Street where police said they saw four individuals walk out of the residence. One officer said he saw a laceration on one of the individual's right hand.

The individual was later identified as Richard Poulson, 26, and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses who reported that Johnson had gotten into a physical altercation with an unidentified woman outside of the residence. Poulson then confronted Johnson and entered into a physical altercation. Police said Johnson backed away and walked towards the intersection of South Third Street and Chestnut Street.

Witnesses said they saw Poulson enter the residence carrying a kitchen knife and uttering "shouldn't have put his hands on my baby mama."

Police conducted a security sweep of the home and found the knife in a kitchen trash can.

Poulson was taken to Reading Police Investigations Department where he was interviewed.

Authorities said that Poulson admitted to being involved in an altercation with Johnson and stabbing him with the knife.

Poulson has been charged with first degree murder.