Worker killed in reported industrial accident in Reading
READING, Pa. - A man lost his life in what is reported to be an industrial accident in Reading.
Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
The initial report from the scene was for a man who may have been hit or trapped by a piece of machinery.
The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available. WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey will have a live report on 69 News at noon.
