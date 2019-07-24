Man shot in the back in Reading

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the back in Reading Tuesday night.

The unidentified man was shot four to seven times in the back in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 6:30 p.m., city police said. The man is in Reading Hospital.

Multiple vehicles were also hit.

No suspects are in custody at this time. No other injuries were reported.

"We are still working the scene it's still an active investigation I can't provide any information about suspects," said Sgt. Kevin Ebersole.