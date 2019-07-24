Man shot in the back in Reading
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the back in Reading Tuesday night.
The unidentified man was shot four to seven times in the back in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street around 6:30 p.m., city police said. The man is in Reading Hospital.
Multiple vehicles were also hit.
No suspects are in custody at this time. No other injuries were reported.
"We are still working the scene it's still an active investigation I can't provide any information about suspects," said Sgt. Kevin Ebersole.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61
A mangled mess of downed utility poles and wires made a mess of the Tuesday morning commute on Route 61.Read More »
- WATCH: Dashcam video of truck bringing down poles, wires
- Man shot in the back in Reading
- Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club
- PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
- Boscov's donates $64,543 to cancer treatments, research
- Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman shot in the back twice in Allentown, 5 men detained
- Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club
- Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves
- Updated Man shot in the back in Reading
- Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
- Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
- 6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville
- Updated Allentown desires 'a complete count' for the 2020 Census
- Palmer Township considers grant options for ambulance service
- Easton City Council reviews potential updates to city ordinances