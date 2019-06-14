Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies

READING, Pa. - The man suspected of shooting former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz Sunday night is from Reading in Berks County, according to New Jersey authorities.

Rolfi Ferriera-Cruz, 25, of Reading, was recently arrested in the Dominican Republic after Ortiz's shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Ferriera-Cruz is also wanted on several charges in Paterson, New Jersey, including armed robbery, the prosecutor's office said.

He was identified as one of the robbers involved in two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey.

Another man wanted in connection with Ortiz's shooting, Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, may also be wanted for a shooting in Reading.

Authorities said Rivas-Clase is the only one of seven suspects still at large and, according to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, a man with the same name and description is wanted in the shooting of a man on North Front Street in Reading in April 2018.