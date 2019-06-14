Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
READING, Pa. - The man suspected of shooting former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz Sunday night is from Reading in Berks County, according to New Jersey authorities.
Rolfi Ferriera-Cruz, 25, of Reading, was recently arrested in the Dominican Republic after Ortiz's shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Ferriera-Cruz is also wanted on several charges in Paterson, New Jersey, including armed robbery, the prosecutor's office said.
He was identified as one of the robbers involved in two armed robberies in Clifton, New Jersey.
Another man wanted in connection with Ortiz's shooting, Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, may also be wanted for a shooting in Reading.
Authorities said Rivas-Clase is the only one of seven suspects still at large and, according to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, a man with the same name and description is wanted in the shooting of a man on North Front Street in Reading in April 2018.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
A majority of the Fairgrounds Square Mall in Muhlenberg Township will be coming down after all.Read More »
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks
- Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
- Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler
- Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators
- Reading Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek
- At least 1 pet rescued after fire heavily damages Lower Saucon Township home