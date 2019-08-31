Berks

Man taken into custody after fleeing traffic stop, crashes motorcycle in Kutztown

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:17 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:33 AM EDT

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Police pursued a motorcycle driver that fled a traffic stop after being pulled over for speeding.

Christopher Hughes,32, of Bethlehem was traveling on Route 222 northbound near Crystal Cave Road, said police.

An officer who was running a radar tracked Hughes' speed at 96 mph.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the off ramp to State Route 737, however, Hughes fled at a high speed into the Borough of Kutztown. 

Hughes crashed his bike on Sander Alley just off of Noble Street and the fled on foot through the borough. 

Police were able to apprehend Hughes without incident and was subsequently charged.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:19 PM

  • N 8 mph
  • 25°
  • 45%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Commissioner presents data on incarceration in collateral cases
Berks County Jail

Commissioner presents data on incarceration in collateral cases

Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
Sunoco Logistics

Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations

Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child

Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child

Man rescued from vehicle after crash in Rockland Township
Tom Rader | 69 News

Man rescued from vehicle after crash in Rockland Township

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

Fightins punch playoff ticket with 2-1 win over Bowie

Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Movie being filmed at Reading mansion

Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location

Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location

Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center

Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center

Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract

Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract

PHOTOS: Blindsided movie filming in Reading
Irene Snyder | 69 News

PHOTOS: Blindsided movie filming in Reading

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse

$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse

Story of Berks WWII SPAR could be part of Library of Congress
69 News

Story of Berks WWII SPAR could be part of Library of Congress

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse

Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse

Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan
69 News

Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan

Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation

Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation

Berks woman concerned about safety of son's school bus stop

Berks woman concerned about safety of son's school bus stop

Laureldale police seek man in thefts from cars in borough

Laureldale police seek man in thefts from cars in borough

Exeter: Progress made on bridge over West Neversink Road
Google

Exeter: Progress made on bridge over West Neversink Road

Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
Matt Roth | 69 News

Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading

Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe

Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?
69 News

Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects

Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects

Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
69 News

Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue

Reading council, K9 unit recognize girl's fundraising effort
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Reading council, K9 unit recognize girl's fundraising effort

Use, occupancy permit approved for Reserve at Gring's Mill
Metropolitan Companies

Use, occupancy permit approved for Reserve at Gring's Mill

Inter-City Bus Terminal to be turned into convenience store
69 News

Inter-City Bus Terminal to be turned into convenience store

Grants to help property owners fend off spotted lanternflies
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Grants to help property owners fend off spotted lanternflies

Police in Berks step up safety efforts as school year starts

Police in Berks step up safety efforts as school year starts

Police: Thief stole card info., staked out home for delivery

Police: Thief stole card info., staked out home for delivery

Kutztown, Reading meet for 1st time as HS football returns
Tom Rader | 69 News

Kutztown, Reading meet for 1st time as HS football returns

Bikers ride to honor missing soldiers, prisoners of war
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Bikers ride to honor missing soldiers, prisoners of war

Randolph propels Fightin Phils to 5-1 win over Yard Goats

Randolph propels Fightin Phils to 5-1 win over Yard Goats

Fire temporarily closes Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Berks
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Fire temporarily closes Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Berks

Robesonia home heavily damaged by kitchen fire
Pioneer Hose Company #1

Robesonia home heavily damaged by kitchen fire

Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Birdsboro
Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0

Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Birdsboro

Shooting in Reading sends man to hospital
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Shooting in Reading sends man to hospital

RiverFest brings live music, food to park in Muhlenberg
Irene Snyder | 69 News

RiverFest brings live music, food to park in Muhlenberg

PHOTOS: High school football season opening night
Brad Vangeli | 69 News

PHOTOS: High school football season opening night

Berks coroner's office seeks next of kin for Reading man, 61

Berks coroner's office seeks next of kin for Reading man, 61

PHOTOS: RiverFest 2019 at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg
Irene Snyder | 69 News

PHOTOS: RiverFest 2019 at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg

Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings

Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs

Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
Berks History Center

Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit