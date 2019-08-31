Man taken into custody after fleeing traffic stop, crashes motorcycle in Kutztown

MGN

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Police pursued a motorcycle driver that fled a traffic stop after being pulled over for speeding.

Christopher Hughes,32, of Bethlehem was traveling on Route 222 northbound near Crystal Cave Road, said police.

An officer who was running a radar tracked Hughes' speed at 96 mph.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the off ramp to State Route 737, however, Hughes fled at a high speed into the Borough of Kutztown.

Hughes crashed his bike on Sander Alley just off of Noble Street and the fled on foot through the borough.

Police were able to apprehend Hughes without incident and was subsequently charged.