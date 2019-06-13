Man wanted in connection with David Ortiz shooting may be connected to shooting in Berks County

READING, Pa. - There may be an apparent link between Reading and the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic.

Police there are looking for Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase in connection with the Sunday night shooting of Ortiz.

Rivas-Clase also matches the description and name of a man wanted in a shooting in Reading in April 2018.

Rivas-Clase, whose nickname is "The Surgeon," is accused of being involved in the shooting of a man in the lower back on North Front Street.

He's charged with conspiracy to commit homicide among other charges in relation to that crime.

Reading police say the victim said Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting occurred.

His last known address is West Windsor Street in Reading.

WFMZ spoke to the Berks County Sheriff about the connection to the Ortiz shooting, and he says they are working with U.S. Marshals to confirm details and will release more information as soon as possible.