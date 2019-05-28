Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
READING, Pa. - For Stewart Lerch, guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony at Reading's City Park, the holiday was marked by a recollection of memories that never were.
"I never bought my dad a Father's Day card," Lerch said from the podium. "I never handed him a Christmas present. I never called him on the telephone to wish him a happy birthday."
Lerch said his father was killed in action while serving the Army in the southwest Pacific during World War II. The story stands among countless others, like the wreaths and flags flying, reminders of what's left behind following the often uttered "ultimate sacrifice".
"With 1.3 million American servicemen and servicewomen who have lost their lives in the line of duty throughout the generations, this still remains a very moving movement for anybody who has served in the military," said Dale Derr, the director of the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs.
Derr also touched on remembering and honoring those that are often overlooked or forgotten, our service members who did not die on the battlefield.
"Those veterans who have died after leaving military service and have since departed and also those who have died from the residual effects of the battlefields -- illnesses, injuries and even suicides," Derr said.
For loved ones left behind, acts of remembrance tend to stretch well beyond just one day on the calendar.
"It is not one day of the year, but every day of the year, is Memorial Day," Lerch said.
