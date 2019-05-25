Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Memorial Day parades and ceremonies will be taking place in Berks County this weekend.

Oley Township will host a parade and ceremony Sunday at 6 p.m.

A ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at City Park in Reading.

That day will also feature parades in Hamburg, Fleetwood, Bernville and other communities.

Kutztown's parade is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday from North Whiteoak Street to Fairview Cemetery.

"We have a couple jeeps coming Vietnam-era jeeps plus a new bagpipe band, the Kutztown pipe band so they'll be bringing up the rear of the parade," said James F. Schlegel, with the American Legion in Kutztown.

Schlegel says he hopes everyone incorporates these parades and ceremonies into their weekend plans.

"Unfortunately, too many people don't celebrate it as they should be, they just go to their picnics but everyone should come out to their services and show their respect to the fallen veterans," Schlegel said.

Among the many planned parade routes veterans say they hope that honoring the fallen is first on everyone's mind.

"A lot of people want to say 'Happy Memorial Day', it's not happy, it's not a happy occasion and also when they say 'Thank you for your service' I feel bad because I'm this side of the grave at it's not about me," said veteran Liz Graybill and her husband Doug, who are behind Veterans Making A Difference.

They'll be speaking at a ceremony in Mohnton.

Liz knows what it's like to lose someone on the battlefield.

"When I was in Iraq, we had a veteran killed, a soldier killed from a sniper so we attend the memorial service, the helmet, weapon, boots, the soldiers cross," said Graybill. "Then we all line up to pay our last respects."

One homeowner in Wyomissing, with Vets in his family and a front row spot on the parade route, says he's looking forward to the weekend's events.

"It's not about the cookouts and all that stuff, it's more coming together and remembering fallen troops," said Colin Maluchnik of Wyomissing.