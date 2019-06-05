Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - You'll feel it and hear it when the dragsters take to the track.
The Stauffer family opened Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock Township in 1962. Now the owners have put the track up for sale. But the pending sale doesn't mean goodbye.
“This is not the end for us this is basically just a new beginning,” said Sarah Gingrich with Maple Grove.
The asking price for the property is $8 million. That includes the raceway, campground, parking lots, outbuildings, racing equipment and more.
"It's been an icon in this area since I was a kid. I've actually raced on the track myself,” said Barbara Howard.
Howard owns the Paws and Claws pet grooming business in town. When it's race time, you know it.
"We watch all the cars go past it may be lined up for miles,” said Howard.
The hordes of people who come on race day pack the hotels, restaurants and businesses.
"They are a vital part of the tourism industry first off in Berks County but even more so a tremendous part of the economic growth that we have here,” said Crystal Seitz with Pennsylvania’s American Region.
Representatives said operations and events will continue as normal.
"The goal is to just continue the drag racing legacy that Maple Grove has already created,” Gingrich said.
Representatives said the sale process could be a long one.
They still have quite a few things on this year's calendar, and they are putting the final touches on next year's calendar.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
The owners have put the track up for sale. But the pending sale doesn't mean goodbye.Read More »
- Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- PSU Berks Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round
- Maple Grove Raceway up for sale
- Bail revoked for former teacher accused of rekindling relationship with student
- Reading Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects
- Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane accident over Berks County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Construction worker killed along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale
- Family searching for answers after Whitehall Twp. woman dies suddenly in Dominican Republic
- Explosions leaving many on edge in Northampton County
- Updated Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- Updated Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
- Updated Lehigh Valley Women's Summit held at Cedar Crest College
- Updated Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County
- Updated Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero
- Officials hope new translator devices will improve parent interaction in Allentown School District
- Crews respond after malfunction in pump produces smoke at Air Products