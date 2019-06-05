Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - You'll feel it and hear it when the dragsters take to the track.

The Stauffer family opened Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock Township in 1962. Now the owners have put the track up for sale. But the pending sale doesn't mean goodbye.

“This is not the end for us this is basically just a new beginning,” said Sarah Gingrich with Maple Grove.

The asking price for the property is $8 million. That includes the raceway, campground, parking lots, outbuildings, racing equipment and more.

"It's been an icon in this area since I was a kid. I've actually raced on the track myself,” said Barbara Howard.

Howard owns the Paws and Claws pet grooming business in town. When it's race time, you know it.

"We watch all the cars go past it may be lined up for miles,” said Howard.

The hordes of people who come on race day pack the hotels, restaurants and businesses.

"They are a vital part of the tourism industry first off in Berks County but even more so a tremendous part of the economic growth that we have here,” said Crystal Seitz with Pennsylvania’s American Region.

Representatives said operations and events will continue as normal.

"The goal is to just continue the drag racing legacy that Maple Grove has already created,” Gingrich said.

Representatives said the sale process could be a long one.

They still have quite a few things on this year's calendar, and they are putting the final touches on next year's calendar.