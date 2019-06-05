Maple Grove Raceway up for sale
BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Maple Grove Raceway is one of the most recognizable names in the racing industry and now it is up for sale.
Coldwell Banker listed the 111-acre lot on Tuesday at the asking price of $8 million.
The famous dragstip in Brecknock Township was opened in 1962.
For much of its history, Maple Grove has been sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association and has hosted their events since 1985.
In addition, Maple Grove has hosted the Lucas Oil Series, NMRA Ford Motorsports Nationals, Sunoco ET Series and numerous other racing events and car shows each year.
The property also includes campground facilities, residential rentals, office and event buildings, and racing equipment. The sale includes the racing business and 14 parcels totaling 450 acres.
