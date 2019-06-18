Mascaro trashed at Muhlenberg Township Commissioners meeting

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Township Commissioners aren't very satisfied with the trash removal service they are getting from J.P. Mascaro and Sons. They voted unanimously Monday night to draft a letter to the company to register their displeasure with Mascaro's performance.

"We communicated with Mascaro last year that our residents were not happy with how they were doing the job," Commissioner Derek Lupia explained. "They promised to get better, but instead they've gotten worse. We had 54 complaints in the last month alone."

"Mascaro needs to be reminded that they work for us, not the other way around," Commissioner John Imhoff said.

"We need the public to call the township when they have issues," Commissioner Kevin Lerch said. "Don't use Facebook or other social media because we won't see it."

A Mascaro representative was expected to be at the meeting but no one from the company showed up.

Other News

Police Officer Juan Munoz, a 13-year veteran with the Muhlenberg Township Police Department, was promoted and sworn in as a Sergeant by Judge Timothy Rowley, a Muhlenberg Township resident. Rowley also swore-in a new officer, Stephen Colella, a 10-year veteran of the Bristol, Bucks County and Catawissa Borough, Columbia County, police departments.

Also, Police Chief William Heim informed the commissioners that his department had recently completed the Safe Berks assessment. Now police officers will be able to set up counseling for domestic abuse victims immediately at the scene of the incident.

In other actions, the commissioners authorized the township administration, solicitor, and Financial Solutions, the financial adviser for the township, to proceed with preparation of the 2019 bond issuance with a not to exceed amount of $5.5 million. They were also authorized to enact an ordinance authorizing the township to move forward with a sale of the bonds at such time as the appropriate amount to be borrowed is determined. Bond proceeds will be used to make road improvements to Tuckerton Road and River Road up to the border with the city of Reading.

The commissioners approved a payment of $67,077.99 to Construction Masters Services for the 5th Street Phase I project. The commissioners also authorized the township manager to execute a proposal with Lancaster Truck Bodies to purchase and install a plow and spreader for the 2019 Freightliner at a not to exceed cost of $20,924.00.

In addition, the commissioners authorized the township solicitor to prepare and advertise an ordinance vacating a portion of Chestnut Street; authorized an advertisement for the position of part-time fire chief; and accepted the resignation of Nancy Santangelo from the Parks and Recreation Board.