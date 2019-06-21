Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
READING, Pa. - Rushing floodwaters carried away some memorial benches and a pricey statue that stood on the grounds of the Reading Public Museum.
The museum grounds aren't what they used to be. Chunks of paths are missing, and trees that once provided shade have come down.
"The recovery form this is months in the making at least," said museum director John Smith.
The flash flooding left its mark.
"We haven't fully been able to identify everything that needs to be done," said Smith.
Smith said a $125,000 sculpture washed away along with flowers and even a dumpster. The water didn't spare the areas generally used for weddings either.
"A lot of damage outside and sadly some damage inside," he said.
Much of the damage at the museum is going to be on a massive scale. Some of the minor damage is what's hitting some people the hardest.
"This was a spot that, that me and my dad could come to and really remember our brother and it became more than that," said Patrick Murray.
For 15 years, a memorial bench for Murray's brother Chris sat on a now empty concrete slab. The rushing water swept it away.
"Yeah it's a physical materialistic item. It's definitely way deeper than that," Murray said.
Murray's brother died from a drug overdose. Over the years that tragedy gave way to the "Black Balloon" events, which connect others who've lost loved ones to drug overdoses.
Other memorial benches washed away, but those have been found. Murray's bench is still missing.
"The destruction that's taken place down here is scary but still hoping that it will be found," he said.
