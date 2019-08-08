Men who found body of unknown man in 70s hope for closure
ALBANY TWP., Pa. - As forensic anthropologists unearthed an unknown man's remains, two friends unearthed decades-old memories.
"A mixture of shock and curiosity," said Matt Galle.
Galle and his friend Chris Cummings were hiking at The Pinnacle in Albany Township in January 1977 when they say they made a harrowing discovery of a man's frozen body.
"It was one of those moments where we looked at each other like, 'oh my gosh' and we kind of ran right back out because we were 16 year old kids," said Galle.
No one could identify the man or explain why he was there.
"It seems haunting to know that-what was he doing up there, why was he alone, he was in a very isolated spot. So that bothered me," said Galle.
"It was just kind of a concept there was this guy and nobody ever knew who he was and that was the end of it," said Cummings.
On Monday, authorities exhumed that man's body from a potters field in Cumru Township. They say his DNA will be tested because his dental records closely match those of two missing men, one from Florida and one from Illinois.
Galle and Cummings say if the man's family gets closure, they will too.
