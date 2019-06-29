Missing memorial bench found
A memorial bench that was carried away in recent flooding has been found.
Patrick Murray had already helped the Reading Public Museum find two of the three missing memorial benches.
On Saturday, Murphy found the third bench, and this one was particularly special to him.
This memorial bench was dedicated to Murray's brother Chris, who died of an opioid overdose in 2005.
His death led to the formation of the Berks County Black Balloon group.
